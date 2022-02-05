2022 Senior Bowl Standouts - Offense

We continue our look at the Senior Bowl standouts by turning our attention to the offense. To check out the standouts on the other side of the ball, click here .

Malik Willis provides this draft cycle with the ultimate, annual conundrum. Draft for production and minimize mystery or roll the dice in anticipation of hitting Yahtzee if all goes according to plan.

Willis, a former Auburn Tiger, transferred to Liberty in 2020, spending two seasons dominating an independent schedule full of marquee games. This week in Mobile, Willis displayed the easy-gas arm that can get the football up and out with velocity regardless of target-of-distance or throwing platform. Willis' tape is full of highlight plays with both supreme elasticity in the arm and frequently flashing his 4.3 speed. However, playing on-time and in-rhythm are not consistent on that tape, so whoever drafts Willis -- and he'll go early -- will need a plan to harvest these rare traits. If accomplished, the team that drafts Willis will have struck gold on a prospect with immense upside.