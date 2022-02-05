2022 Senior Bowl Standouts - Offense

We continue our look at the Senior Bowl standouts by turning our attention to the offense. To check out the standouts on the other side of the ball, click here.
QB Malik Willis - Liberty
Malik Willis provides this draft cycle with the ultimate, annual conundrum. Draft for production and minimize mystery or roll the dice in anticipation of hitting Yahtzee if all goes according to plan.
Willis, a former Auburn Tiger, transferred to Liberty in 2020, spending two seasons dominating an independent schedule full of marquee games. This week in Mobile, Willis displayed the easy-gas arm that can get the football up and out with velocity regardless of target-of-distance or throwing platform. Willis' tape is full of highlight plays with both supreme elasticity in the arm and frequently flashing his 4.3 speed. However, playing on-time and in-rhythm are not consistent on that tape, so whoever drafts Willis -- and he'll go early -- will need a plan to harvest these rare traits. If accomplished, the team that drafts Willis will have struck gold on a prospect with immense upside.
Who also shined: Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
RB Rachaad White - Arizona State
You'd be hard-pressed to find a more complete back this week in Mobile. White, an ideal 6-foot, 210 pounds, has the makeup of an every-down back at the next level -- just what he was for Head Coach Herm Edwards at Arizona State. A physical, between-the-tackles banger with burst to leave second-level defenders in his wake (clocked a 21.15 MPH run this week), White showcased his full complement of skills -- a smooth runner, a fluid route-runner (43 receptions this season) and the temperament to handle pass-protection duties.
Who also shined: Dameon Pierce, Florida
WR Khalil Shakir - Boise State
The art of playing receiver is about more than just hands and speed. Perhaps chief among all traits for a receiver is his release package. That's where Shakir shines. He's a difficult target to press because of a symbiotic relationship with his lower-body and upper-body, with his hands and feet. He got on top of defensive backs all week and maintained that separation downfield to give his quarterback easier targets.
Who also shined: Christian Watson, North Dakota State
TE Isaiah Likely - Coastal Carolina
The same things Likely showed on tape appeared all week in Mobile. If the ball is close, with a massive catch radius, Likely pulls it in. Not only were his hands among the best of the crop this wee but he moves at a different speed than his Senior Bowl counterparts. What Trey McBride is to the running game at the position, Likely provides a similar boost in the passing game.
Who also shined: Trey McBride, Colorado State
OT Trevor Penning - Norther Iowa
Some guys are just wired different – guys like Trevor Penning. First, the measurements pop off the page with a greater than 83-inch wingspan at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds. The 10.5-inch hands translate to the tape, especially in the one-on-one drills. Patient with his punch, Penning's grip strength and ability to get square quickly after engaging the punch makes it nearly impossible for rushers to free themselves.
Penning's temperament is different, too. He played through the whistle every rep, including multiple instances of finishing his reps with pancakes.
Who also shined: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
iOL Zion Johnson, Boston College
Playing both tackle positions in college, Johnson has taken all of his reps inside this week, including the first reps of his life at center. A week of tremendous tape showcased his powerful base and light feet, which allow him to square up and anchor against interior rushers. Johnson's lasting image in Mobile will be the work ethic. Every day, after practice, Johnson spent extra time working on snapping the football and getting into his sets form the new position.
Who also shined: Marquis Hayes - Oklahoma
The Senior Bowl game will be played Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET and will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama. The National Team vs. American Team matchup will be coached by the Jets and Lions coaching staff and various college coaches. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network.