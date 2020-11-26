Activated Jesse Davis Off Reserve/COVID-19 List

Nov 26, 2020 at 05:46 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated guard/tackle Jesse Davis and wide receiver Matt Cole off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cole has been restored to the practice squad.

CG2_9050

Davis has started all 10 games for the Dolphins this season at three different positions, with five starts at right tackle, four at left tackle and one at right guard. In 2017, he also started games at left guard, making him the third player in team history to start games at four different offensive line positions. He has played in 57 career games with 51 starts after joining the Dolphins practice squad on Nov. 22, 2016. Davis originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Seattle on May 2, 2015.

Cole has spent eight games on Miami's practice squad. He joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2020. He was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at McKendree, where he set a school record with 1,618 career receiving yards.

Related Content

news

Activated Christian Wilkins Off Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Dolphins activated defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
news

Benito Jones Elevated to Active Roster for Dolphins-Jets

The Dolphins have elevated defensive tackle Benito Jones as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday's game.
news

Jesse Davis Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Dolphins announced they have placed Jesse Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Chris Myarick Elevated to Active Roster

The Dolphins elevated tight end Chris Myarick for Sunday's game. 
news

Antonio Callaway Promoted to Active Roster, Benito Jones Elevated

The Dolphins announced they signed Zach Sieler to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
news

Running Back Jordan Howard Waived

The Dolphins have waived running back Jordan Howard.
news

Zach Sieler Signs Contract Extension

The Dolphins announced they signed Zach Sieler to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
news

Kyle Van Noy Activated, Antonio Callaway Elevated to Active Roster

The Dolphins activated Kyle Van Noy off the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated Antonio Callaway to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Benito Jones, Chris Myarick Elevated to Active Roster

The Dolphins elevated defensive tackle Benito Jones and tight end Chris Myarick as COVID-19 replacements for Sunday's game. 
news

Lynn Bowden Jr. Activated, Three Others Placed on Reserve/COVID List

The Dolphins announced they have activated wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Preston Williams Placed on Injured Reserve

The Dolphins today placed wide receiver Preston Williams on injured reserve.

Advertising