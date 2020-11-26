Activated Jesse Davis Off Reserve/COVID-19 List

Davis has started all 10 games for the Dolphins this season at three different positions, with five starts at right tackle, four at left tackle and one at right guard. In 2017, he also started games at left guard, making him the third player in team history to start games at four different offensive line positions. He has played in 57 career games with 51 starts after joining the Dolphins practice squad on Nov. 22, 2016. Davis originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Seattle on May 2, 2015.