Benito Jones, Chris Myarick Elevated to Active Roster

Nov 13, 2020 at 04:11 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated defensive tackle Benito Jones and tight end Chris Myarick as COVID-19 replacements for Sunday's game.

LHS_8701

Jones has played in two games for the Dolphins in 2020 and spent the rest of the season on Miami's practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on April 29, 2020. Jones was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at Mississippi. He earned second-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2019.

081020-Workout-805

Myarick has spent all of the past two seasons on Miami's practice squad after entering the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on May 9, 2019. He was a four-year letterman (2015-18) and two-year starter at Temple, where he appeared in 43 games with 25 starts. As a senior in 2018, Myarick made 12 starts and caught 14 passes for 146 yards (10.4 avg.) and one touchdown.

