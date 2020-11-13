Benito Jones, Chris Myarick Elevated to Active Roster

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated defensive tackle Benito Jones and tight end Chris Myarick as COVID-19 replacements for Sunday's game.
Jones has played in two games for the Dolphins in 2020 and spent the rest of the season on Miami's practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on April 29, 2020. Jones was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at Mississippi. He earned second-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2019.
Myarick has spent all of the past two seasons on Miami's practice squad after entering the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on May 9, 2019. He was a four-year letterman (2015-18) and two-year starter at Temple, where he appeared in 43 games with 25 starts. As a senior in 2018, Myarick made 12 starts and caught 14 passes for 146 yards (10.4 avg.) and one touchdown.