Miami Dolphins Make Trade With Atlanta Falcons

Harris played in 41 games with eight starts over the past three seasons (2017-19) with Miami. He totaled 61 tackles (34 solo), 3.5 sacks, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He played in 14 games with five starts for the Dolphins in 2019, totaling 23 tackles (11 solo) and a half-sack. Harris originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (22nd overall) by Miami in the 2017 NFL draft.