Combine Notebook: Growth and Development

Sustained success in the NFL doesn't happen by accident. A 53-man roster is a carefully curated group of individuals with vastly different paths to their position on the team. Managing that roster in a salary capped sport, with the resources allocated to each of the 32 clubs around the league, creates parity. That parity is the enemy of consistency. It's the teams that can utilize each avenue of roster-building successfully who tend to stand out above the rest.

The Dolphins, over the last four years, have seen their approach to team-building adapt. Yet, the results have been much of the same – four winning seasons and on the periphery of the breakthrough.

The core of the team that achieved four consecutive seasons over .500 began with a youth infusion. It then pivoted to aggressive veteran acquisitions the last two years. Remaining flexible is always at the forefront, so what's next is anybody's guess. What we know for sure is this: The Dolphins will expect another step from their current crop of youngsters.

"We're going to have some guys that are going to be in Year 3, some guys in Year 2 and some new guys," Head Coach Mike McDaniel said. "Ultimately, what's the best thing to serve them? And that's naturally evolving. There will be exciting things that we do different. There's going to be exciting things that we will evolve from, and there's exciting things that we will build upon on the success of the first two years."

Over the last half-decade, player development has been at the core of Miami's success. It starts at the top with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who's seen steady progress each of his first four years. Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, Durham Smythe – players with similar linear progress have seen their game go to another level at various stages of their careers.

For the Dolphins in 2024, there are a handful of extremely talented players hoping to enjoy the same trajectory, like 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith.

"We're very excited about Cam," General Manager Chris Grier said. "He played very well in the preseason. He got banged up at the end and then came back. Talking to Jalen Ramsey the other day, he was saying how he loves Cam's game and thinks he's going to be a good player. We're very strong in our belief in him."

The Dolphins are scheduled to pick 21st and 55th in next month's draft. Those players will join a crop of youngsters looking to make their impact – some of which have already flashed.

Before rookie running back De’Von Achane burst onto the scene, it was second-year wide receiver Erik Ezukanma getting run in the backfield and on situation-specific looks. Between Achane, Ezukanma, Smith, and a host of others, the Dolphins' ability to develop young talent could be the key to keeping the train rolling and the wins stacking. At minimum, it gives Grier the freedom of flexibility, something that's valuable to any team.

"I thought Butch (Barry) and Mike (McDaniel) and Frank (Smith) did a great job developing those guys," Grier said of Miami's 2023 offensive line. "Some of the younger guys that we have on the roster are guys we are excited for seeing them in another year here going. Those guys made a great leap this year, and they're excited for some of the guys and what they can be in the future."

While the incumbents have the benefit of experience in the system, in the building, and with their teammates, another rookie class will look to close that gap once they hear their name called on draft night.

For the Dolphins, and the perceived needs of the team, this year's class affords plenty of opportunity for immediate upgrades to the roster.

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy broke the Combine record with his 4.21 40-yard dash time. He was one of nine receivers to clip the 4.4 barrier – and we've seen how speed wins in the NFL in recent years. Conversely, the guys covering those wide outs – the cornerbacks – saw eight players come in under 4.4.