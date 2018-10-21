Comeback Bid Falls Short In Loss To Lions

The Dolphins kept fighting back after falling behind the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but they couldn't quite complete the comeback at Hard Rock Stadium.
Quarterback Brock Osweiler, making his second start in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill, passed for 195 yards and two touchdowns, and Kenyan Drake had a 54-yard scoring run in a 32-21 loss against the Detroit Lions.
Osweiler's touchdown passes went to Kenny Stills (5 yards) and Danny Amendola (24 yards), the second coming with exactly 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Drake's touchdown was the longest run of the season for the Dolphins, topping a 32-yard run by Frank Gore against the Chicago Bears last Sunday.
Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes, both to tight end Michael Roberts, and LeGarrette Blount had a rushing touchdown for the Lions. Matt Prater kicked four field goals, including a 50-yarder right after the two-minute warning that all but clinched the victory for Detroit.
The Dolphins' last hopes disappeared when Jason Sanders was wide left on a 46-yard field goal attempt with 48 seconds remaining.
It was a difficult afternoon for the Dolphins defense, which gave up 250 rushing yards and failed to come up with a takeaway for the first time this season.
Rookie running back Kerryon Johnson had a 24-yard run on the Lions' first offensive snap and later had a 71-yard run, which was the longest against the Dolphins since 2005. Johnson finished with 158 rushing yards.
The Dolphins never led in the game and trailed 17-7 at halftime and 26-14 after the third quarter.
After the Dolphins went three-and-out on the opening possession of the game, the Lions marched 64 yards in six plays to take a 7-0 lead on Stafford's 15-yard touchdown pass to Roberts.
Johnson's 71-yard run set up a field goal that increased the Detroit lead to 10-0 before the Dolphins responded with a touchdown drive to cut their deficit to three points.
The drive featured a 25-yard completion to Albert Wilson and a 27-yard pass to rookie tight end Mike Gesicki on a third-and-1 before ending with Osweiler's TD pass to Stills in the back of the end zone on third-and-goal.
The drive proved costly in a way because Wilson sustained a leg injury at the end of his long reception and would not return.
Detroit answered the Dolphins' score with a touchdown drive that ended with Blount's 2-yard run. That came two plays after a 29-yard completion to Roberts.
The Lions opened the second half with a field goal drive after an apparent touchdown was nullified by a penalty for hands to the face.
Drake's touchdown brought the Dolphins to within six points, but they couldn't get any closer.
Defensive end Cameron Wake and cornerback Bobby McCain returned to the lineup after missing two games because of knee injuries.
The Dolphins (4-3) will be back in action Thursday when they face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.