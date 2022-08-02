Day 6 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

It was fitting that on the day McDaniel explained the challenges for a rookie in the NFL that fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma made the biggest play of the day.

Tagovailoa found Ezukanma for a 68-yard touchdown strike. Stepping up into the pocket, Tua soared a pass 40 yards downfield to Ezukanma, who gained enough separation just the ball descended from Tagovailoa into the rookie's waiting arms. Ezukanma finished the play by cutting back and taking it to the end zone. He broke down the play after practice.

"My number was called, I went to the huddle, Tua gave the play," Ezukanma said. "I just self-imagery, went out there and ran the route, it was a beautiful ball and I'm glad I was able to make a play for QB1."

The only player drafted earlier by Miami in 2022 was linebacker Channing Tindall, taken in the third round. Both players discussed the rookie learning curve and their progress early into training camp.

"I draw every play. Every day they give us a script and I just draw every play before I go to sleep just so I can't mentally see it," Ezukanma said. "Then, the next day I read it over before we go out to practice. I do my best day-to-day to grasp the information and go out there and make plays."

"Coach (Campanile) always preaches you're going to make mistakes but not to make the same mistake twice," Tindall said. "That's what I'm focusing on. When I go out there, I'm mentally taking notes. Whatever I have to do to master it; it's just repetition."