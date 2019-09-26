Dolphins Awarded Keaton Sutherland Off Waivers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they were awarded center/guard Keaton Sutherland off waivers from Cincinnati and placed linebacker James Crawford on injured reserve.

Sutherland made his NFL debut last week at Buffalo after Cincinnati promoted him from the practice squad on Sept. 17, 2019. He was waived by the Bengals on Aug. 31, 2019 and spent the first two weeks of the season on their practice squad. Sutherland originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cincinnati on May 10, 2019. He was a four-year letterman (2015-18) at Texas A&M.