Thursday, Sep 26, 2019 04:39 PM

Dolphins Awarded Keaton Sutherland Off Waivers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they were awarded center/guard Keaton Sutherland off waivers from Cincinnati and placed linebacker James Crawford on injured reserve. 

Sutherland made his NFL debut last week at Buffalo after Cincinnati promoted him from the practice squad on Sept. 17, 2019. He was waived by the Bengals on Aug. 31, 2019 and spent the first two weeks of the season on their practice squad. Sutherland originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cincinnati on May 10, 2019. He was a four-year letterman (2015-18) at Texas A&M.

Crawford was awarded off waivers to Miami on Sept. 3, 2019 and played in all three games this season for the Dolphins, totaling one tackle. He spent the 2018 season with Green Bay, where he played in all 16 games and had nine special teams stops (eight solo) and one fumble recovery. Crawford played at the University of Illinois and is a native of nearby Deerfield Beach, Florida, where he played at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

AP Photo/Frank Victores
Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Keaton Sutherland C/G 6-5 315 2/12/97 R Texas A&M '19 Flower Mound, Texas Wai., ’19 (Cin.)

