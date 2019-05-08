Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To South Broward High School Football Teams

“Anytime somebody comes to give something to you to help you be more productive, it’s always a great thing,” said South Broward High School Head Football Coach Anthony Collins. “I think Twan drove home something that I’ve been telling them every day: you’ve got to put in the work. They needed somebody else, another voice, to tell them in a different way that they need to focus and put the work in.”

“It was truly amazing to know that people out there are caring for us and wanting us to be better and supporting us on and off the field and supplying us with such awesome gifts,” said South Broward High School junior offensive tackle Thomas Dudra. “With the longboards – sometimes when we go to hit and go off kilter – now on the boards we can stay straight.”

“It was very inspirational. It will push the team more and encourage them to do better,” said South Broward High School senior quarterback and running back Rosa Garcia.