Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Equipment To South Broward High School Football Teams

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins and Baptist Health South Florida yesterday surprised the South Broward High School football and girls flag football team with equipment to help create a safer and healthier environment for their programs. The donated equipment included Junior Dolphins and Baptist Health branded shirts, helmets, cleats, shoulder pads, uniform pants, backpacks, footballs and Gatorade product. The team also had the opportunity to hear from Dolphins alum and Youth Programs Ambassador Twan Russell about persistence and dedication.
“Anytime somebody comes to give something to you to help you be more productive, it’s always a great thing,” said South Broward High School Head Football Coach Anthony Collins. “I think Twan drove home something that I’ve been telling them every day: you’ve got to put in the work. They needed somebody else, another voice, to tell them in a different way that they need to focus and put the work in.”
“It was truly amazing to know that people out there are caring for us and wanting us to be better and supporting us on and off the field and supplying us with such awesome gifts,” said South Broward High School junior offensive tackle Thomas Dudra. “With the longboards – sometimes when we go to hit and go off kilter – now on the boards we can stay straight.”
“It was very inspirational. It will push the team more and encourage them to do better,” said South Broward High School senior quarterback and running back Rosa Garcia.
This is the fifth Junior Dolphins Equipment Donation this year. The Dolphins also made a donation to Pahokee High School, Felix Varela Senior High School, Stranahan High School and Ronald W. Reagan Doral High School in April. In 2018, the Dolphins made donations to Miramar High School in May, Pompano Beach High School in July, Booker T Washington in August, Spanish River High School, Key West High School, Marathon High School and Coral Shores High School in September and Glades Central Community High School in November.
The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.
This event is one of the DolphinsHuddlefor100 service projects as part of the NFL’s 100th celebration. The NFL has invited fans, players, clubs and employees to join Huddle for 100, an effort to inspire 1 million people to volunteer 100 minutes of their time to make meaningful contributions to their communities. These activities connect to the Miami Dolphins “Teamwork at Work” initiative to level the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community. For more information on the NFL Huddle and to see volunteer opportunities with the Dolphins, visit https://www.miamidolphins.com/community/specialteams.