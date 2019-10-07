Dolphins Continue Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts In Bahamas During Bye Week

On Saturday, Oct. 5, alumni Duper, Jim Jensen, Moore, Oliver and Wooden along with mascot TD and Dolphins staff traveled to Freeport, Bahamas. The team traveled with Mission Resolve Foundation and The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to distribute fresh water and relief supplies. The group distributed generators, water and care packages to families in the community and visited with local children.

“On behalf of the Prime Minister, the Government and people of The Bahamas, we are grateful to both the Miami Dolphins organization and the Mission Resolve Foundation for their generous contributions of time and resources in our time of need,” said Senator Katherine Smith, NEMA Grand Bahama coordinator. “There is a large and loyal Dolphins fan base on Grand Bahama, so to have Dolphin legends on the island to help out is a boost to morale. Furthermore, I want to also acknowledge the selfless dedication and support from the many volunteers on Grand Bahama who have made this incredible operation possible, as well as the other community relief events across the island.”