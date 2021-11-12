Dolphins crush Ravens in upset 22-10, Week 10 Recap

On the day, Brissett went 11 of 23 for 156 yards prior to his injury. Tagovailoa came in as a reliever and went 8 of 13 passing for 158 yards and rushed for one touchdown. Albert Wilson led all receivers with 4 catches for 87 yards. The Dolphins now have an extended break as they prepare for an AFC East matchup with divisional rival New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 21st. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM EST.