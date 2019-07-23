Dolphins, Baptist Health South Florida Donate Football Equipment To Edison After Devastating Fire

On hand for the presentation, along with Moore and Campbell, were Dolphins Vice Chairman/CEO/President Tom Garfinkel; Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins; James McQueen, the Chief of Staff for City of Miami Commission Keon Hardeman; Miami Dade Schools Police representatives Sgt. Darby and Lt. Raul Correa; Director of Physical Therapy, Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute Peter Smith; and Dolphins players Kenny Stills, Raekwon McMillan and rookie Reece Horn.

Shortly after news of the fire at Edison surfaced, Garfinkel announced on Twitter that the Dolphins and Baptist Health would be replacing the equipment.

“The minute we heard that some adversity had happened, everybody in our corporate office, everybody in our local Doctors Hospital facility were trying to see how we can come together to do something as quickly as possible,” said Smith. “That’s why when the Dolphins said, ‘Hey, let’s jump on it,’ we got on the bandwagon right away. With the fire, it’s an extra special moment, opportunity to come in and do our thing.”

The event began with introductions and brief speeches by Garfinkel, Moore and McQueen.

“You guys are really why we’re here,” Garfinkel told the Edison High players. “You’re the important people here today. We appreciate you. We appreciate everything you do. … We saw what happened to you guys and we’re happy to be able to help you out any way we can. We’re proud to be here today. You guys are what’s important. We care about you.”

Moore began by pointing to the middle of the practice field and telling the players this was where began a football journey that would lead him to the University of Florida and later to the Dolphins.

Moore stressed to the players to try to get better, both in football and in the classroom, on a daily basis.