Dolphins To Host 19 High School, Youth Teams At Training Camp Practices

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – As part of the Miami Dolphins’ commitment to the development of high school and youth football, the team will host 19 high school and youth teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties at the team’s training camp practices. The practice visits are a targeted effort to recognize, inspire and increase football participation through personal connections centered on the positive character building aspects of playing the game.

The teams will receive a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University, a character development talk, watch the Dolphins practice and meet with current coaches and players on the field and have lunch. In addition, youth teams will have the opportunity to practice at the facility.

Since 2017, the Dolphins have hosted 75 teams and more than 3,400 athletes at their OTAs, minicamp and training camp practices.

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.