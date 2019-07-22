Dolphins To Host 19 High School, Youth Teams At Training Camp Practices

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – As part of the Miami Dolphins’ commitment to the development of high school and youth football, the team will host 19 high school and youth teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties at the team’s training camp practices. The practice visits are a targeted effort to recognize, inspire and increase football participation through personal connections centered on the positive character building aspects of playing the game.
The teams will receive a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University, a character development talk, watch the Dolphins practice and meet with current coaches and players on the field and have lunch. In addition, youth teams will have the opportunity to practice at the facility.
Since 2017, the Dolphins have hosted 75 teams and more than 3,400 athletes at their OTAs, minicamp and training camp practices.
The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.
This initiative is one of the DolphinsHuddlefor100 service projects as part of the NFL’s 100th celebration. The NFL has invited fans, players, clubs and employees to join Huddle for 100, an effort to inspire 1 million people to volunteer 100 minutes of their time to make meaningful contributions to their communities. These activities connect to the Miami Dolphins initiative to level the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community. For more information on the NFL Huddle and to see volunteer opportunities with the Dolphins, visit https://www.miamidolphins.com/community/specialteams.
2019 Miami Dolphins High School & Youth Team Training Camp Visits Schedule
|Date
|Team
|Thursday, July 25
|Coral Reef High School
|Friday, July 26
|Somerset Pines, South Dade
|Saturday, July 27
|Palm Glades
|Sunday, July 28
|Chaminade-Madonna
|Tuesday, July 30
|Somerset, Greater Miami Pop Warner
|Wednesday, July 31
|Northeast, American Youth Football League
|Thursday, August 1
|Southwest Miami
|Friday, August 2
|John I. Leonard
|Monday, August 5
|Miami Christian, Miami XTreme
|Tuesday, August 6
|True North Classical, Gold Coast Pop Warner
|Saturday, August 10
|Belen Jesuit