Dolphins fall to Bills 26-11, Week 8 Recap

The Miami Dolphins traveled to Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills, falling 26-11 in a week 8 matchup. Miami started off the game on defense and forced Buffalo to punt on their first possession. On the Dolphins' first offensive drive, the team was able to drive the ball down field but failed to score points on a missed 36-yard field goal attempt by Jason Sanders. The Bills capitalized on the missed opportunity and scored the first points of the game on a 57-yard field goal from Tyler Bass to go up 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Dolphins tied things up in the second quarter with a 51-yard field goal from Jason Sanders. Unfortunately, a costly mistake came in the closing minutes of the second quarter when Mike Gesicki went in motion and caused a fumble as the ball was snapped with the Dolphins looking to score.
In the third quarter, the Dolphins deficit grew to 10-3 after an eight-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis. In the final frame, Allen connected on a nine-yard touchdown to Stefon Diggs, extending Buffalo's lead to 17-3. After the score, the Dolphins rebounded and put together a 11-play 70-yard touchdown drive which was capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run by Tua Tagovailoa. On that drive, Tagovailoa connected with Gesicki on a 40-yard-deep pass on 4th and 6 which extended the drive prior to the touchdown. Tagovailoa and Gesicki connected again on a two-point conversion following the touchdown, closing the deficit to 17-11.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Bills
|Total Yards
|262
|351
|Rushing Yards
|68
|102
|Passing Yards
|194
|249
|3rd and 4th Down Conv.
|5-15
|6-14
|First Downs
|16
|24
|Penalties
|9/58
|9/80
|TOP
|29:13
|30:47
Bills scored an additional 10 points with a field goal and a 7-yard touchdown scramble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen which put an end to the thought of a comeback as the Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills 26-11. On the last 4 defensive possessions the Dolphins allowed two touchdowns and two field goals.
On the day, Tagovailoa completed 21 out of 39 passes for 205 yards and one interception. He also rushed for one touchdown.
Receiver DeVante Parker returned from injury and led all Dolphin receivers with 8 catches for 85 yards.
The Dolphins now shift their focus and return home to Miami for a week nine showdown against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on November 7. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM EST and tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com.