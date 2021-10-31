Dolphins fall to Bills 26-11, Week 8 Recap

The Miami Dolphins traveled to Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills, falling 26-11 in a week 8 matchup. Miami started off the game on defense and forced Buffalo to punt on their first possession. On the Dolphins' first offensive drive, the team was able to drive the ball down field but failed to score points on a missed 36-yard field goal attempt by Jason Sanders. The Bills capitalized on the missed opportunity and scored the first points of the game on a 57-yard field goal from Tyler Bass to go up 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.