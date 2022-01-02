Dolphins fall to Titans 34-3 , Week 17 Recap

Jan 02, 2022 at 05:56 PM
DCCE5C78-EFA7-4844-85DD-C63816EA878C
Mark Stallworth

The Miami Dolphins faced the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, falling 34-3. In rainy conditions, the contest started slow with both teams punting on the first four possessions of the game. The first score came with Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completing a 1-yard touchdown to Geoff Swain to give the Titans the early 7-0 lead.

The following offensive possession for the Dolphins came with a costly mistake when Tua Tagovailoa fumbled on a attempted pass that led to a Titans field goal.

_CG16215

On the next drive, Miami was able to score points when Jason Sanders connected on a 39-yard field goal trimming the lead to 10-3. Following the field goal, the Dolphins defense allowed Titans running back D'Onta Foreman to score on a 21-yard run to extend the deficit to 17-3 going into halftime.

_CG16193

In the second half, the woes continued for the Dolphins as neither team scored in the third quarter. The Dolphins were unable to get anything going offensively having turnovers on downs on two consecutive drives. That was followed by an interception thrown by Tagovailoa on a pass intended to Mike Gesicki. Tennessee capitalized on each miscue scoring 17 unanswered in the fourth quarter.

Table inside Article
Stat Dolphins Titans
Total Yards 256 308
Rushing Yards 74 198
Passing Yards 182 110
3rd and 4th Down Conv. 4-15 8-16
First Downs 16 17
Penalties 5/55 6/70
TOP 26:48 33:12

On the day, Tagovailoa was 18 of 38 for 205 yards and one interception. Mike Gesicki led all pass catchers with four receptions for 51 yards.

Defensively, the Dolphins allowed 308 total yards to the Titans.

_CG16670

Miami moves forward to prepare for the regular season finale in a Week 18 matchup against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 9th. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM.

Related Content

news

Dolphins defeat Saints 20-3 on MNF, Week 16 Recap

The Miami Dolphins faced the New Orleans Saints in a pivotal Week 16 Monday Night Football matchup at the Caesars Superdome, winning their seventh straight game by the score of 20-3. 
news

Dolphins defeat Jets 31-24, Week 15 Recap

The Miami Dolphins faced the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium, defeating their AFC East Divisional foe 31-24 to extend their winning streak to six games.
news

Dolphins defeat Giants 20-9, Week 13 Recap

The Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Giants in a Week 13 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium by the score of 20-9.
news

Dolphins Destroy Panthers 33-10, Week 12 Recap

The Miami Dolphins returned home to face Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in a Week 12 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Dolphins defeat Jets 24-17, Week 11 Recap

The Miami Dolphins traveled to the city that never sleeps, defeating the New York Jets, 24-17 in a week 11 AFC East matchup at MetLife Stadium.
news

Dolphins crush Ravens in upset 22-10, Week 10 Recap

In a prime time match up under the lights, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Baltimore Ravens 22-10 in front of their enthusiastic fans at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Dolphins victorious over Texans 17-9, Week 9 Recap

The Miami Dolphins returned home to face the Houston Texans, notching their first home victory of the season and winning 17-9 at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Dolphins fall to Bills 26-11, Week 8 Recap

The Miami Dolphins traveled to Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills, falling 26-11 in a week 8 matchup.
news

Dolphins lose to Falcons 30-28, Week 7 Recap

The Miami Dolphins returned to Hard Rock Stadium in a week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Miami Dolphins lose to Jaguars 23-20, Week 6 Recap

The Miami Dolphins traveled to London, England to face their upstate rival Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
news

Miami Dolphins fall to Bucs 45-17, Week 5 Recap

The first of two road games for the Miami Dolphins began as the team traveled to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL for an instate showdown against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
Advertising