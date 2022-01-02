Dolphins fall to Titans 34-3 , Week 17 Recap

The Miami Dolphins faced the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, falling 34-3. In rainy conditions, the contest started slow with both teams punting on the first four possessions of the game. The first score came with Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completing a 1-yard touchdown to Geoff Swain to give the Titans the early 7-0 lead.
The following offensive possession for the Dolphins came with a costly mistake when Tua Tagovailoa fumbled on a attempted pass that led to a Titans field goal.
On the next drive, Miami was able to score points when Jason Sanders connected on a 39-yard field goal trimming the lead to 10-3. Following the field goal, the Dolphins defense allowed Titans running back D'Onta Foreman to score on a 21-yard run to extend the deficit to 17-3 going into halftime.
In the second half, the woes continued for the Dolphins as neither team scored in the third quarter. The Dolphins were unable to get anything going offensively having turnovers on downs on two consecutive drives. That was followed by an interception thrown by Tagovailoa on a pass intended to Mike Gesicki. Tennessee capitalized on each miscue scoring 17 unanswered in the fourth quarter.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Titans
|Total Yards
|256
|308
|Rushing Yards
|74
|198
|Passing Yards
|182
|110
|3rd and 4th Down Conv.
|4-15
|8-16
|First Downs
|16
|17
|Penalties
|5/55
|6/70
|TOP
|26:48
|33:12
On the day, Tagovailoa was 18 of 38 for 205 yards and one interception. Mike Gesicki led all pass catchers with four receptions for 51 yards.
Defensively, the Dolphins allowed 308 total yards to the Titans.
Miami moves forward to prepare for the regular season finale in a Week 18 matchup against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 9th. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM.