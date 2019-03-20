Dolphins Host Annual Nat Moore Endowment Fund Golf Classic

“In our second year of the Nat Moore Endowment Fund as part of the Miami Dolphins Foundation, we are constantly looking for ways to help more kids go to school, educate themselves and give them a chance to be successful in whatever it is they choose to do,” Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Alumni Relations Nat Moore said. “This is something that has been near to my heart for as long as I can remember so I am very excited to see everyone come together for this event and raise funds that will give the youth of our community a greater opportunity to pursue their dreams.”