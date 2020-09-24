Dolphins Jaguars Inactives for Thursday Night Football

Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. will miss tonight's game. The 2019 pro-bowler was the team leader in receiving through two games (109 yards) and also led Jacksonville in receptions (73) and receiving yards (1,008) and touchdowns (8) a season ago.

Jacksonville center Brandon Linder is out. Dating back to 2016, Linder has made 54 of a possible 66 starts on the middle of the Jaguars offensive line. Tyler Shatley, a seventh-year pro with 80 career games played and 15 starts, is the only other listed center on the Jacksonville roster.

Kicker Josh Lambo will miss tonight's game after being placed on injured reserve. Since his 2017 Jacksonville arrival, Lambo has made 94.9 percent of his field goals and 93 percent of his extra points. In his place is rookie Brandon Wright. The undrafted rookie from Georgia State is making his NFL debut.

Threads

It's a white out for Miami; the Dolphins will be in their white tops and bottoms.

The Jaguars will be wearing teal tops and teal bottoms.

Weather