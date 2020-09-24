Dolphins Jaguars Inactives for Thursday Night Football

Sep 24, 2020 at 06:56 PM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

The 53-man roster has been expanded under the revised CBA. Teams can now activate up to 48 players on game day, up from 46 previously. One stipulation exists: teams must have eight active offensive linemen in order to dress 48 players; otherwise that team will be allowed to active 47 players. The Dolphins utilized a new CBA rule to elevate CB Tae Hayes from the practice squad today, giving the Dolphins 54 players on the active roster and six inactives tonight.

Dolphins Inactives

Jaguars Inactives

Quick Hits:

Wide receiver/running back Malcolm Perry, offensive tackle Adam Pankey, defensive end Jason Strowbridge and safety Clayton Fejedelem are inactive for the third consecutive game. After making his NFL debut last week, wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. will not dress for tonight's game.

After a groin injury last week on the game's first series, cornerback Byron Jones will miss his first start as a member of the Dolphins.

Dolphins cornerback Tae Hayes will make his 2020 debut. A late-season addition in 2019, Hayes limited opposing quarterbacks to three completions on 16 pass targets, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. will miss tonight's game. The 2019 pro-bowler was the team leader in receiving through two games (109 yards) and also led Jacksonville in receptions (73) and receiving yards (1,008) and touchdowns (8) a season ago.

Jacksonville center Brandon Linder is out. Dating back to 2016, Linder has made 54 of a possible 66 starts on the middle of the Jaguars offensive line. Tyler Shatley, a seventh-year pro with 80 career games played and 15 starts, is the only other listed center on the Jacksonville roster.

Kicker Josh Lambo will miss tonight's game after being placed on injured reserve. Since his 2017 Jacksonville arrival, Lambo has made 94.9 percent of his field goals and 93 percent of his extra points. In his place is rookie Brandon Wright. The undrafted rookie from Georgia State is making his NFL debut.

Threads

It's a white out for Miami; the Dolphins will be in their white tops and bottoms.

The Jaguars will be wearing teal tops and teal bottoms.

Weather

The forecast in Jacksonville calls for 85 degree temperatures, 63 percent humidity and 13 MPH winds.

