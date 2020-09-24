Dolphins Elevate Tae Hayes to Active Roster

Sep 24, 2020 at 04:07 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated cornerback Tae Hayes to the active roster for tonight's game. 

Hayes joined the Dolphins after he was awarded off waivers to the team on Dec. 13, 2019. He played in two games for Miami last year, totaling seven tackles (four solo) and two passes defensed. Hayes was waived by Miami on Sept. 5, 2020 and re-signed to the practice squad on Sept. 7, 2020. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on April 28, 2019 and played in one game for the Jaguars last year.

Related Content

Runningback Patrick Laird (32) in Vote shirts and hats at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Thursday August 27th, 2020. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
news

Social Impact Committee Gives $100,000 to Florida Rights Restoration Coalition's Fines and Fees Program

Miami Dolphins Make $1 Million Commitment to Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation
news

Miami Dolphins Make $1 Million Commitment to Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation

The Miami Dolphins announced a $1 million commitment to Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation to help combat systematic health issues and address disparities in the African American and minority community.
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) in Vote shirts and hats at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Thursday August 27th, 2020. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
news

Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee Gives $100,000 to Florida Rights Restoration Coalition's Fines and Fees Program

Miami Dolphins Announce Gameday Theater At Hard Rock Stadium And Virtual Membership Pass Presented By Bud Light
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Gameday Theater At Hard Rock Stadium And Virtual Membership Pass Presented By Bud Light

Dolphins Announce Practice Squad
news

Dolphins Announce Practice Squad

Miami sign 17 players to the practice squad.
Dolphins Acquire Lynn Bowden, Make Roster Moves
news

Dolphins Acquire Lynn Bowden, Make Roster Moves

The Dolphins acquired WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and a 2021 sixth-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round pick.
Miami Dolphins Announce 2020 Broadcast Team
news

Miami Dolphins Announce 2020 Broadcast Team

Hall of Famer Jason Taylor joins the radio broadcast team.
Dolphins Release Chester Rogers
news

Dolphins Release Chester Rogers

The Dolphins released wide receiver Chester Rogers.
Dolphins Waive Dinson, Moss, Nichols And Release Louis
news

Dolphins Waive Dinson, Moss, Nichols And Release Louis

The Dolphins waived Jeremiah Dinson, Avery Moss and Deatrick Nichols. Miami also released Ricardo Louis. 
Dolphins Sign Andy Jones, Waive James Crawford
news

Dolphins Sign Andy Jones, Waive James Crawford

The Dolphins have signed wide receiver Andy Jones and waived linebacker James Crawford.
Dolphins Complete Trade With Las Vegas Raiders
news

Dolphins Complete Trade With Las Vegas Raiders

Miami acquired a 2021 fourth-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for linebacker Raekwon McMillan and a 2021 fifth-round pick.

Advertising