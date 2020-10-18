Dolphins Jets Inactives for Week 6

Quick Hits

Dolphins

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy will miss his first game since signing with the Dolphins this offseason. Defensive end Shaq Lawson is back after missing the 49ers game with a shoulder injury. Last week, also off the edge, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel logged his most snaps of the season in the 43-17 win picking up a sack, a forced fumble and five of his six tackles came within in two yards of the line of scrimmage, per Pro Football Focus.

Tight end Durham Smythe is back after missing last week in San Francisco. The Dolphins only dressed two players at the position (Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen) last week, but will have all three available for today's game.

The Dolphins will go with Myles Gaskin, Matt Breida, Patrick Laird and Chandler Cox at running back. Wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. will play his fourth game with the Dolphins since coming over in a trade on September 5.

Defensive tackle Benito Jones has been elevated to the active roster; he will make his NFL debut.

Jets

Sam Darnold is out, meaning Joe Flacco gets the start at quarterback for the Jets. During his 11 years with the Ravens, Flacco was 6-0 in games against Miami. He'll be without rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton. Last week, the Jets regular right tackle (George Fant) filled in at left tackle for the 2020 first-round pick. Taking Fant's place at right tackle was second-year pro Chuma Edoga.

The Jets will have Alex Lewis available; the veteran guard was questionable this week with a shoulder injury.

Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, wide receiver Breshad Perriman and cornerback Bless Austin were all questionable, but will play today.

Threads

For the sixth consecutive game the Dolphins will be in their white tops. The white out will be completed with white pants to match.

The Jets will be wearing their green tops and white pants.

Weather