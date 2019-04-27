Dolphins Pick Ohio State T Isaiah Prince In Sixth Round

Prince (6-6, 305) was a three-year starter at right tackle for the Buckeyes, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018 and third-team honors as a junior in 2017.

He said he benefited from going up in practice against defensive end Nick Bosa, the second overall pick in this year’s draft.

“It was very competitive every day,” Prince said. “I definitely enjoyed it and I think it made each of us better.”