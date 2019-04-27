Dolphins Pick Ohio State T Isaiah Prince In Sixth Round

The Dolphins picked up a second offensive lineman in the 2019 NFL draft when they selected Ohio State tackle Isaiah Prince in the sixth round.
Prince was selected with the 202nd overall selection, which the Dolphins acquired from the New Orleans Saints in the trade Friday night that landed them a 2020 second-round pick.
“I like to get after people, take shots and wear the defense down,” Prince said. “It’s something that offensive linemen are supposed to do.”
Prince (6-6, 305) was a three-year starter at right tackle for the Buckeyes, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018 and third-team honors as a junior in 2017.
He said he benefited from going up in practice against defensive end Nick Bosa, the second overall pick in this year’s draft.
“It was very competitive every day,” Prince said. “I definitely enjoyed it and I think it made each of us better.”
Prince was elected as a team captain as a senior.
In the third round, the Dolphins selected Wisconsin offensive lineman Michael Deiter.
The other Dolphins draft picks so far in 2019 include defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.
The Dolphins still have two picks remaining, both in the seventh round. Those will be the 233rd and 234th overall selections.
This marks the third consecutive year the Dolphins have selected a player from Ohio State, following linebackers Raekwon McMillan in 2017 (Round 2) and Jerome Baker in 2018 (Round 3).