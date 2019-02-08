Advertising

Friday, Feb 08, 2019 01:00 PM

Dolphins Re-sign Long Snapper John Denney

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed long snapper John Denney

Denney is the longest-tenured active Dolphins player. He just wrapped his 14th NFL season and has played in every game since making his debut in 2005. His 224 consecutive games played streak is the longest in Dolphins history and the longest active streak in the NFL. His 224 games played are second in Dolphins history behind Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. Denney made four special teams tackles (one solo) in 2018.

