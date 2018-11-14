Dolphins Sign Brice Butler

Nov 14, 2018 at 04:32 PM
BUTLER12

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Brice Butler.

Butler is a six-year NFL veteran who played two seasons with Oakland (2013-14) and the past four with Dallas (2015-18). He's appeared in 63 NFL games and made seven starts, totaling 73 receptions for 1,177 yards (16.1 avg.) and eight touchdowns. Butler played in two games for Dallas this season but was released on Oct. 22, 2018. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (209th overall) by Oakland in the 2013 NFL draft.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Brice ButlerWR6-32201/29/906SDSU '13Norcross, Ga.FA, '18

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Observe National Scholarship Month with Open Application for the Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program for South Florida Students

The Miami Dolphins announced open application and enrollment for the sixth annual Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program as of Tuesday, Nov. 1, in recognition of National Scholarship Month (November).

news

Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears Host NFL's First Official Watch Party in Spain

The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears teamed up to host its first joint watch party and fan event at the Hard Rock Café in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 6.

news

Ingram named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

The NFL today announced that Miami Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for the month of September.

news

Tagovailoa named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The NFL today announced that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win at Baltimore.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Hard Rock Stadium Showcases Fountain Plaza Tailgate presented by Live Nation Ahead of Miami Dolphins Home Opener

Hard Rock Stadium unveiled its latest innovation in fan experience showcasing the Fountain Plaza Tailgate presented by Live Nation on Thursday, Sept. 8. Available to fans ahead of the Miami Dolphins home opener vs. the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 11, the reimagined tailgate experience will provide fans with elevated pre and in-game engagement opportunities.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Host Junior Dolphins High School Kick-Off presented by NIKE for more than 450 South Florida High School Student Athletes

The Miami Dolphins hosted the Junior Dolphins High School Kick-Off in collaboration with NIKE for 475 high school student-athletes from Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties to provide youth football players with an enriching gameday experience on Saturday, August 27.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Announce Jenkins Memorial Funds

The Miami Dolphins today announced the creation of two funds in memory of Jason Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs, through the Miami Dolphins Foundation: the Jenkins Children's Fund and the Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Hosts the Football UnitesTM Captains Program presented by Pepsi Stronger Together

The Miami Dolphins in collaboration with Pepsi Stronger Together hosted 50 South Florida high-school students to participate in a two-day immersive experience as part of the Football UNITES™ Captains Program on August 20 and 21.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Grover, Leader In Tech-Gadget Rentals, Partners with Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium

Grover, the global leader for on-demand consumer electronics rentals, officially announces a partnership with the Miami Dolphins. Headquartered in Miami and Berlin, Grover provides access to premium consumer tech products at an affordable price and on a flexible schedule.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Partnership with Bally Sports Florida/ Sun Kicks Off with Launch of Content Series

The Miami Dolphins and Bally Sports Florida/Sun announce a new partnership that brings NFL programming to the regional sports networks this season.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Challenge Cancer Announces Open Registration for DCC XIII Following Record-Breaking $8.4M Raised for DCC 12 in Support of Life-Saving Cancer Research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

The Miami Dolphins announced the open registration for Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIII (DCC XIII). This signature event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, marks the 13th edition of the commitment and support of funding innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System. Registration for DCC XIII will kick off on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Announce Plans for The 50th Anniversary Celebration of the 1972 Perfect Season Presented by Pepsi

The Miami Dolphins have announced a series of events as part of the team's 50th Anniversary Celebration of the 1972 Perfect Season Presented by Pepsi.

Advertising