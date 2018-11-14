Dolphins Sign Brice Butler

Butler is a six-year NFL veteran who played two seasons with Oakland (2013-14) and the past four with Dallas (2015-18). He's appeared in 63 NFL games and made seven starts, totaling 73 receptions for 1,177 yards (16.1 avg.) and eight touchdowns. Butler played in two games for Dallas this season but was released on Oct. 22, 2018. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (209th overall) by Oakland in the 2013 NFL draft.