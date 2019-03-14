Thursday, Mar 14, 2019 02:00 PM

Dolphins Sign CB Eric Rowe & TE Clive Walford

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Eric Rowe and tight end Clive Walford.

L1290535

Rowe joins the Dolphins after three seasons (2016-18) in New England, where he helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII. Rowe spent his rookie season (2015) in Philadelphia. He has played in 37 career games with 17 starts and totaled 80 tackles (66 solo), two interceptions and 16 passes defensed. He’s also played in six playoff games with two starts, totaling 24 tackles (20 solo), one interception and six passes defensed. Rowe originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (47th overall) by Philadelphia in the 2015 NFL draft.

Photo Mar 13, 4 58 41 PM

Walford is entering his fifth NFL season after spending one year (2018) with the N.Y. Jets and three years (2015-17) with Oakland. He has played in 45 career games with 11 starts and totaled 70 receptions for 768 yards (11.0 avg.) and six touchdowns. Walford originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (68th overall) by Oakland in the 2015 NFL draft. He played collegiately at the University of Miami, where he was a finalist for the John Mackey Award in 2014. Walford is a South Florida native and attended Glades Central High School in Belle Glade.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Eric Rowe CB 6-1 205 10/3/92 5 Utah '15 Spring, Texas UFA, '19 (NE)
Clive Walford TE 6-4 258 10/1/91 5 Miami (FL) '15 Belle Glade, FL FA, '19 (NYJ)

Auer, who graduated from Coral Gables High School, scored the first touchdown in Dolphins history.
