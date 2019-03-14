Dolphins Sign CB Eric Rowe & TE Clive Walford

Walford is entering his fifth NFL season after spending one year (2018) with the N.Y. Jets and three years (2015-17) with Oakland. He has played in 45 career games with 11 starts and totaled 70 receptions for 768 yards (11.0 avg.) and six touchdowns. Walford originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (68th overall) by Oakland in the 2015 NFL draft. He played collegiately at the University of Miami, where he was a finalist for the John Mackey Award in 2014. Walford is a South Florida native and attended Glades Central High School in Belle Glade.