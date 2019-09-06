Dolphins Sign J'Marcus Webb, Place Andrew Van Ginkel On IR

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they signed tackle J’Marcus Webb and placed linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel on injured reserve.

Webb has played in 81 NFL games with 65 starts, most recently starting one contest for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 before being placed on injured reserve. He was released on Aug. 31, 2019. Webb has also spent time with Seattle (2016), Oakland (2015), Minnesota (2013-14) and Chicago (2010-12). He was originally a seventh-round pick (218th overall) by Chicago in the 2010 NFL draft.