Dolphins Sign J'Marcus Webb, Place Andrew Van Ginkel On IR

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they signed tackle J’Marcus Webb and placed linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel on injured reserve.
Webb has played in 81 NFL games with 65 starts, most recently starting one contest for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 before being placed on injured reserve. He was released on Aug. 31, 2019. Webb has also spent time with Seattle (2016), Oakland (2015), Minnesota (2013-14) and Chicago (2010-12). He was originally a seventh-round pick (218th overall) by Chicago in the 2010 NFL draft.
Van Ginkel was a fifth-round pick (151st overall) by Miami in the 2019 NFL draft. Van Ginkel played two seasons (2017-18) at Wisconsin after transferring from Iowa Western Community College following his sophomore season. He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior in 2018 after starting 10 games and totaling 60 tackles (38 solo), 5.5 sacks, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|J'Marcus Webb
|T
|6-7
|320
|8/8/88
|8
|West Texas A&M '10
|Mesquite, Texas
|FA, '19