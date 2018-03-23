Dolphins Sign Osweiler

Mar 23, 2018 at 05:09 PM
MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Brock Osweiler.

Osweiler has played in 42 NFL games with 25 starts, completing 584-of-987 passes (59.2 pct.) for 6,171 yards and 31 touchdowns. He played five seasons over two stints with Denver (2012-15; 2017) and one season with Houston (2016). 

Osweiler has started at least four games in each of the past three seasons and was part of Denver's Super Bowl 50 win at the end of the 2015 campaign. He started seven contests for the Super Bowl champions and put together the best season of his NFL career, completing 170-of-275 passes (61.8 pct.) for 1,967 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Broncos went 5-2 in their final seven regular-season games of 2015 with Osweiler starting. 

A second-round pick (57th overall) by Denver in the 2012 NFL draft, Osweiler played collegiately at Arizona State.

