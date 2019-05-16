Dolphins Sign Tony Adams, Kyle Fuller and Nate Orchard

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed center Tony Adams, guard Kyle Fuller and linebacker Nate Orchard. The team has also waived/injured guard Isaac Asiata, waived center Kirk Barron and placed wide receiver Ricardo Louis on injured reserve.

Adams spent five games on New England’s practice squad in 2018, including three playoff contests. He was originally signed by Jacksonville as an undrafted college free agent on July 24, 2018 and spent training camp with the Jaguars. Adams was a four-year starter (2014-17) at North Carolina State, where he finished his career as the school’s record-holder for most snaps with an offensive lineman (3,358). He played in 50 games with 47 starts and earned second-team All-ACC honors as a senior in 2017.

Fuller has played in 11 games with two starts over his two-year NFL career. He appeared in two contests for Washington in 2018 and played nine games with two starts for Houston in 2017. Fuller originally entered the league as a seventh-round pick (243rd overall) by Houston in the 2017 NFL draft. He was a three-year starter (2014-16) at Baylor, where he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior in 2016.

Orchard has played in 37 NFL games with 13 starts and recorded career totals of 69 tackles (42 solo), five sacks, one interception, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He played three seasons (2015-17) in Cleveland and spent time with Buffalo and Kansas City in 2018. Most recently, Orchard was with Seattle. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (51st overall) by Cleveland in the 2015 NFL draft. Orchard played collegiately at Utah, where he set the school’s single-season sacks record with 18.5 in 2014.

Asiata played in two games for the Dolphins over the past two seasons, appearing in one contest in 2017 and one in 2018. He spent the majority of the 2018 season on Miami’s practice squad. Asiata originally entered the league as a fifth-round pick (164th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2017 NFL draft.

Barron was originally signed by the Dolphins on May 12, 2019. He finished his collegiate career with 39 consecutive starts at Purdue. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 2018. Barron was a co-recipient of the team’s 2018 Leonard Wilson Award, given annually to the player who best exemplifies unselfish dedication.