Dolphins Sign WR Ricardo Louis

Louis has played in 32 career games with 12 starts and has 45 receptions for 562 yards (12.5 avg.) in two seasons (2016-17) with the Cleveland Browns. He was on injured reserve and missed the entire 2018 season. Louis was a fourth-round pick (114th overall) by Cleveland in the 2016 NFL draft. Louis played collegiately at Auburn and is a Miami native who played high school football at Miami Beach Senior High School.