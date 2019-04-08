Dolphins Sign WR Ricardo Louis

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Ricardo Louis.
Louis has played in 32 career games with 12 starts and has 45 receptions for 562 yards (12.5 avg.) in two seasons (2016-17) with the Cleveland Browns. He was on injured reserve and missed the entire 2018 season. Louis was a fourth-round pick (114th overall) by Cleveland in the 2016 NFL draft. Louis played collegiately at Auburn and is a Miami native who played high school football at Miami Beach Senior High School.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Ricardo Louis
|WR
|6-2
|215
|3/23/94
|4
|Auburn '16
|Miami, Fla.