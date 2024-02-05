Dolphins' Six Pro Bowl Selections Enjoy Full Circle Moments Amongst the NFL's Best

Like Hill, Ramsey has also been a regular at the Pro Bowl since entering the NFL in 2016 and made his seventh consecutive appearance this year.

"It feels a little different, maybe, but it's still fun, and it's really good to see some of the younger guys make it for their first time, their second time, whatever the case may be," he said.

One of Ramsey's favorite parts of the Pro Bowl experience is getting to talk with and be around many of the NFL's best players. Even better? Getting to do so with your own teammates.

"That's huge," said Ramsey as he described what it's like to be in Orlando with five of his teammates. "Out of all my years in the Pro Bowl, I think this is the most teammates I've ever had."

Ingold is one of those teammates that has garnered respect from the locker room and the league.

He came to Miami from Las Vegas in 2022 and has played in all 36 of the team's regular season and postseason games since. The former undrafted fullback out of Wisconsin signed a contract extension in August, was named the team's Don Shula Leadership Award Winner and Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee this season and has now played in a Pro Bowl.