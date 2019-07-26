Training Camp Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down First Two Days

I’ve been pleasantly surprised on how hard this entire group has worked over the first two days of training camp. The unit looks like they’re in terrific shape, and that’s allowing them to consistently perform at an elevated level. Jakeem Grant, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker have been solid, working not only at creating plays, but running routes without errors in this new offensive system. Grant especially has been very difficult to cover and Parker looks like he came to camp in the best physical condition that I’ve see him in over the last four seasons. Stills has shown quickness out of routes that has allowed him to get behind coverage. Albert Wilson is coming back after off-season surgery, and I’m sure this medical staff will ease him into more action slowly over the next week to ten days. Two names to watch over that same time period are Trenton Irwin and Preston Williams. Both are very talented and will need to start stacking good practices together to keep pace with the group. Lastly, with the addition of Allen Hurns, this unit now has enough talent to create consistent competition on a daily basis.