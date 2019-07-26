Training Camp Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down First Two Days

1) Quarterback Competition
This is one position that should come into better focus as the preseason games approach. But that doesn’t mean these first couple of days in Davie aren’t helping build the resumes of Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen and Jake Rudock. All three signal callers have looks sharp throwing the football and running the offense over the past two practices. Fitzpatrick has looked poised, playing with supreme confidence while pushing the ball downfield to open receivers. His experience has been in full display and deserves all of the first team reps that he’s earned thus far. Rosen has had some good moments finding windows to deliver the ball, but really hasn’t distanced himself from Rudock. Rudock, who might be third on the early depth chart, has been more consistent and is at least even or slightly ahead of Rosen through two workouts. Still lots of time for Rosen to gain a better grasp of this offense, and that will hopefully allow his natural ability to shine.
2) Depth at Wide Receiver
I’ve been pleasantly surprised on how hard this entire group has worked over the first two days of training camp. The unit looks like they’re in terrific shape, and that’s allowing them to consistently perform at an elevated level. Jakeem Grant, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker have been solid, working not only at creating plays, but running routes without errors in this new offensive system. Grant especially has been very difficult to cover and Parker looks like he came to camp in the best physical condition that I’ve see him in over the last four seasons. Stills has shown quickness out of routes that has allowed him to get behind coverage. Albert Wilson is coming back after off-season surgery, and I’m sure this medical staff will ease him into more action slowly over the next week to ten days. Two names to watch over that same time period are Trenton Irwin and Preston Williams. Both are very talented and will need to start stacking good practices together to keep pace with the group. Lastly, with the addition of Allen Hurns, this unit now has enough talent to create consistent competition on a daily basis.
3) Flexibility on Defense
Multiple players lining up in multiple positions has been the theme on defense through two days of camp. I believe that philosophy won’t change throughout the duration of the season for the Dolphins defense. Finding ways to get players like Reshad Jones, Minkah Fitzpatrick, T.J. McDonald and Bobby McCain all on the field at the same time will be one of the challenges this defensive staff will need to figure out. That’s a great issue to have and one that will push this entire secondary. Up front, first round draft choice Christian Wilkins has been asked to do the same thing. His flexibility should allow defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to move the 310 pounder inside or outside, which should create some headaches throughout training camp for the offense.