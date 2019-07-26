Top News: Dolphins Add Allen Hurns, Kenyan Drake's New Approach

“It’s a lifestyle,” Drake said. “I’m getting older. I’m obviously still young, but it’s never too early to start changing your life for the better in how you kind of approach every day. I looked at Frank (Gore) last year and he kind of gave me a lot of wisdom in terms of his ability to be in a very grounded position at running back and still be able to go out there and do the things that he does every day. It’s how he eats, how he treats his body, the things he does on and off the field. That’s something I wanted to implement into my career.”