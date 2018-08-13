Dolphins, Verizon Partner To Surprise Military Veteran With Smart Home Upgrades

Patrick Moore is a husband, father and decorated Army veteran of 20 years. During his time in the Army, Moore was a squad leader for the 75th Ranger Regiment and was awarded the Expert Infantry Badge, Master Parachutist Badge and two Bronze Stars among several others. He continues to serve the Army as a military exercise planner.

"I'm totally surprised and overwhelmed at the amount of great things that Verizon was able to provide us, and the Miami Dolphins gave us access to players and an incredible on-field experience," Major Patrick Moore said. "My experience in the military was fantastic but never in a million years did I think that it was going to lead to this. For all veterans -- I say thank you for your service. And thank you Verizon and thank you to the Miami Dolphins."