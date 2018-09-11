Dolphins Visit Miami & West Palm VA Medical Centers On Sept. 11

Sep 11, 2018 at 05:26 PM
JN1_5782

Miami – Miami Dolphins' players Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson, alumni Mark Duper, cheerleaders and mascot TD visited the Miami VA Healthcare System and West Palm Beach VA Medical Center on 9/11 to honor those who have served our country.

"Having (the Dolphins) in the hospital is great for our veterans. They were so happy, they are very excited. Some of them are very sick and just seeing them just makes them so happy. I have a patient that told me that, 'I saw them from the pain clinic. I was in pain – as soon as I saw them – the pain disappeared.' You couldn't ask for more," Miami VA Healthcare System Chief of Medical Administration Service Titilola Olugbakinro said. "It's like a healing therapy for (the patients) to see (the Dolphins players). We are very happy that they came out of their busy time to come and visit us today."

JN1_5448

"During Sept. 11, I believe I was in fourth grade. I was getting ready for school. We ended up seeing the first building hit while I was at home," Stills said. "It's a really tragic day. A day I don't forget. So it's really important for us to be here today and try to bring some happiness and put smiles on people's faces."

During the visit, the Dolphins signed autographs and distributed Miami Dolphins' T-shirts and notepads.

DOLPHINS DARKROOM: Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson Visit VA Hospital

Photo gallery: Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson Visit VA Hospital

JN1_5665
1 / 30
D81_3661
2 / 30
JN1_5576
3 / 30
JN1_5378
4 / 30
JN1_5156
5 / 30
JN1_5304
6 / 30
JN1_5782
7 / 30
JN1_5522
8 / 30
JN1_5448
9 / 30
JN1_5730
10 / 30
JN1_5562
11 / 30
JN1_5600
12 / 30
JN1_5592
13 / 30
JN1_5222
14 / 30
JN1_5393
15 / 30
JN1_5499
16 / 30
JN1_5116
17 / 30
JN1_5288
18 / 30
JN1_5032
19 / 30
JN1_5086
20 / 30
JN1_5270
21 / 30
JN1_4953
22 / 30
JN1_5192
23 / 30
JN1_4984
24 / 30
JN1_5050
25 / 30
JN1_5063
26 / 30
JN1_4996
27 / 30
D81_3679
28 / 30
JN1_4969
29 / 30
JN1_4914
30 / 30
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"Going through what I'm going through, I'm really emotional. And for something (like the Dolphins to visit), how can you time it so well to make something like this happen when I'm here going through what I'm going through," patient Dwight Artis said in his recovering from spinal cord surgery. "I know I'm going to get better, but this is my motivation."

Related Content

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Baptist Health Break Ground on Wellness and Medical Complex at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins and Baptist Health broke ground on a new, state-of-the-art wellness and medical complex that will be open to the public and is located directly next to Baptist Health Training Complex and across the street from Hard Rock Stadium.

news

PRESS RELEASE: SOCIOS.com and Miami Dolphins Announce New Multi-Platform Marketing Partnership and Reward Fan With Ultimate Training Camp Experience

Socios.com, the all-in-one influence and rewards app for sports fans across the world, today announced a multi-platform marketing partnership with the Miami Dolphins.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Baptist Health Selected as Healthcare Provider for NFL Dedicated Hospital Network Program

Baptist Health South Florida has teamed up with the Miami Dolphins to serve as the exclusive local healthcare provider in South Florida for eligible Former NFL Players as part of the NFL Dedicated Hospital Network Program.

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign Morstead

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed punter Thomas Morstead as an unrestricted free agent from Atlanta.

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins re-sign Jenkins

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed defensive tackle John Jenkins.

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign Howard to contract extension

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Xavien Howard to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

news

Dolphins make trade with Patriots

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired a 2023 third-round pick from New England in exchange for wide receiver DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Junior Dolphins Surprise North Miami Senior High School Girls Flag Football with Equipment Donation presented by Dade County Federal Credit Union

Miami Dolphins Youth Programs hosted the Junior Dolphins Spring Donation presented by Dade County Federal Credit Union (DCFCU) surprising the girls flag football team of North Miami Senior High School with Dolphins gear, cleats, footballs and meals for the student athletes on Thursday, March 31.

news

Roster Moves: Needham signs RFA tender

The Miami Dolphins today announced that cornerback Nik Needham has signed his restricted free agent tender. Miami placed a second-round tender on him on March 11, 2022.

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign T Armstead

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Terron Armstead as an unrestricted free agent from New Orleans.

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Release G/T Jesse Davis and WR Allen Hurns

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released guard/tackle Jesse Davis and wide receiver Allen Hurns (failed physical).

news

Miami Dolphins acquire Hill from Kansas City

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill from Kansas City in exchange for a first-round pick, second-round pick and fourth-round pick in 2022 and a fourth-round pick and sixth-round pick in 2023, pending a physical.

Advertising