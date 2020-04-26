Sunday, Apr 26, 2020 06:04 PM

Dolphins Waive Four Players

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived linebacker Terrill Hanks, safety Montre Hartage, long snapper Taybor Pepper and running back Samaje Perine.

Hanks spent the entire 2019 season on Miami's practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins on May 9, 2019. A Miami native, Hanks played at Immaculata-La Salle High School before he became a four-year starter at New Mexico State.

Hartage played four games for the Dolphins in 2019, totaling seven tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed. He also spent multiple stints on Miami's practice squad. Hartage originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent on May 9, 2019.

Pepper was Miami's long snapper for all 16 games in 2019. He was signed by the team on Sept. 2, 2019 after he spend the offseason and training camp with the N.Y. Giants. Pepper also played in four games for Green Bay in 2017. He originally entered the NFL on a reserve/futures contract with Green Bay on Jan. 27, 2017.

Perine joined the Dolphins on Dec. 24, 2019 and played in the season finale for the Dolphins, totaling five carries for 16 yards (3.2 avg.) in the win at New England. He spent most of the 2019 season on Cincinnati's active roster and practice squad. Perine originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (114th overall) by Washington in the 2017 NFL draft.

Related Content

Miami Dolphins Waive Jonathan Ledbetter
news

Miami Dolphins Waive Jonathan Ledbetter

The Miami Dolphins waived defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter with a non-football injury designation.
Dolphins Waive Six Players
news

Dolphins Waive Six Players

Dolphins waived Jake Carlock, Jamal Davis II, Andy Jones, Linden Stephens, Gerald Willis and Terry Wright.
Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Adrian Colbert; Add 10 Unrestricted Free Agents
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Adrian Colbert; Add 10 Unrestricted Free Agents

The Dolphins signed these unrestricted free agents: Clayton Fejedelem, Ereck Flowers, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Jordan Howard, Byron Jones, Ted Karras, Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Ogbah, Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy.
Dolphins Release Reshad Jones, Make Roster Moves
news

Dolphins Release Reshad Jones, Make Roster Moves

The released Reshad Jones and waived the following players: Evan Brown, Rashard Causey, Chidi Okeke and T.J. Rahming.
Linebacker Vince Biegel (47) during an NFL week 15 football game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on December 15th, 2019. (Carlos Goldman /Miami Dolphins)
news

Dolphins Tender Vince Biegel, Matt Haack

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have tendered two restricted free agents.
Miami Dolphins Tender Three Exclusive Rights Free Agents
news

Miami Dolphins Tender Three Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The Dolphins have tendered the following exclusive rights free agents wide receiver Isaiah Ford, linebacker Trent Harris and defensive tackle Zach Sieler.
Miami Dolphins Promote Josh Grizzard
news

Miami Dolphins Promote Josh Grizzard

The Dolphins have promoted Josh Grizzard to wide receivers coach.
Miami Dolphins Host 38 Players At Fourth Annual Dolphins Business Combine
news

Miami Dolphins Host 38 Players At Fourth Annual Dolphins Business Combine

It was the highest player turnout the DBC has seen during its four-year history.
Miami Dolphins Expand Podcast Network
news

Miami Dolphins Expand Podcast Network

The Dolphins have announced two new additions to its podcast network: The Fish Tank and Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.
Miami Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Additions
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Additions

The Dolphins have hired Gerald Alexander, Anthony Campanile and Lemuel Jeanpierre.
Head Coach Brian Flores during the Thanksgiving Meal Distribution at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Tuesday November 26th, 2019. (Carlos Goldman\ Miami Dolphins)
news

Miami Dolphins Win NFL Huddle For 100 Club Competition

Advertising