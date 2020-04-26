Dolphins Waive Four Players

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived linebacker Terrill Hanks, safety Montre Hartage, long snapper Taybor Pepper and running back Samaje Perine.

Hanks spent the entire 2019 season on Miami's practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins on May 9, 2019. A Miami native, Hanks played at Immaculata-La Salle High School before he became a four-year starter at New Mexico State.

Hartage played four games for the Dolphins in 2019, totaling seven tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed. He also spent multiple stints on Miami's practice squad. Hartage originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent on May 9, 2019.

Pepper was Miami's long snapper for all 16 games in 2019. He was signed by the team on Sept. 2, 2019 after he spend the offseason and training camp with the N.Y. Giants. Pepper also played in four games for Green Bay in 2017. He originally entered the NFL on a reserve/futures contract with Green Bay on Jan. 27, 2017.