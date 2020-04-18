Saturday, Apr 18, 2020 06:55 PM

Dolphins Waive Six Players

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived linebacker Jake Carlock, linebacker Jamal Davis II, wide receiver Andy Jones, cornerback Linden Stephens, defensive tackle Gerald Willis and wide receiver Terry Wright.

Carlock joined the Dolphins' practice squad on Nov. 12, 2019 and spent the remainder of the season there. He also spent time last year on the N.Y. Giants practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Giants on May 2, 2019.

Davis II was signed by Miami off Tennessee's practice squad on Dec. 10, 2019 and appeared in three games for the Dolphins. He spent the offseason and training camp with Houston and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Texans on May 10, 2019.

Jones spent two stints on Miami's practice squad in 2019 after spending the offseason and training camp with Detroit. He's played in 11 NFL games with three starts, making one appearance for Houston in 2017 and 10 appearances with three starts for Detroit from 2017-18. Jones has 11 receptions for 80 yards (7.3 avg.) and one touchdown in his career. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Dallas on May 6, 2016.

Stephens was signed by Miami off Seattle's practice squad on Dec. 7, 2019 and appeared in three games, making three solo tackles. He spent last offseason and training camp with Denver. Stephens originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on May 3, 2018.

Willis was promoted to Miami's active roster on Nov. 20, 2019 and played in two games, making two assisted tackles. He spent two stints on Miami's practice squad last year and was with Baltimore during the offseason and training camp. The University of Miami product originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Baltimore on May 3, 2019.

Wright joined the Dolphins' practice squad on Nov. 27, 2019 after spending time on Seattle and Pittsburgh's practice squads. He spent the offseason program and training camp with Seattle. Wright originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Seattle on May 3, 2019.

Related Content

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Adrian Colbert; Add 10 Unrestricted Free Agents
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Adrian Colbert; Add 10 Unrestricted Free Agents

The Dolphins signed these unrestricted free agents: Clayton Fejedelem, Ereck Flowers, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Jordan Howard, Byron Jones, Ted Karras, Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Ogbah, Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy.
Dolphins Release Reshad Jones, Make Roster Moves
news

Dolphins Release Reshad Jones, Make Roster Moves

The released Reshad Jones and waived the following players: Evan Brown, Rashard Causey, Chidi Okeke and T.J. Rahming.
Linebacker Vince Biegel (47) during an NFL week 15 football game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on December 15th, 2019. (Carlos Goldman /Miami Dolphins)
news

Dolphins Tender Vince Biegel, Matt Haack

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have tendered two restricted free agents.
Miami Dolphins Tender Three Exclusive Rights Free Agents
news

Miami Dolphins Tender Three Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The Dolphins have tendered the following exclusive rights free agents wide receiver Isaiah Ford, linebacker Trent Harris and defensive tackle Zach Sieler.
Miami Dolphins Promote Josh Grizzard
news

Miami Dolphins Promote Josh Grizzard

The Dolphins have promoted Josh Grizzard to wide receivers coach.
Miami Dolphins Host 38 Players At Fourth Annual Dolphins Business Combine
news

Miami Dolphins Host 38 Players At Fourth Annual Dolphins Business Combine

It was the highest player turnout the DBC has seen during its four-year history.
Miami Dolphins Expand Podcast Network
news

Miami Dolphins Expand Podcast Network

The Dolphins have announced two new additions to its podcast network: The Fish Tank and Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.
Miami Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Additions
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Additions

The Dolphins have hired Gerald Alexander, Anthony Campanile and Lemuel Jeanpierre.
Head Coach Brian Flores during the Thanksgiving Meal Distribution at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Tuesday November 26th, 2019. (Carlos Goldman\ Miami Dolphins)
news

Miami Dolphins Win NFL Huddle For 100 Club Competition

Newly signed Dolphins tight end Michael Roberts.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Michael Roberts

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tight end Michael Roberts.
NFL, Dolphins Surprise Local Youth & High School Football Coaches With Super Bowl LIV Tickets
news

NFL, Dolphins Surprise Local Youth & High School Football Coaches With Super Bowl LIV Tickets

Advertising