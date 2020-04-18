Dolphins Waive Six Players

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived linebacker Jake Carlock, linebacker Jamal Davis II, wide receiver Andy Jones, cornerback Linden Stephens, defensive tackle Gerald Willis and wide receiver Terry Wright.

Carlock joined the Dolphins' practice squad on Nov. 12, 2019 and spent the remainder of the season there. He also spent time last year on the N.Y. Giants practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Giants on May 2, 2019.

Davis II was signed by Miami off Tennessee's practice squad on Dec. 10, 2019 and appeared in three games for the Dolphins. He spent the offseason and training camp with Houston and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Texans on May 10, 2019.

Jones spent two stints on Miami's practice squad in 2019 after spending the offseason and training camp with Detroit. He's played in 11 NFL games with three starts, making one appearance for Houston in 2017 and 10 appearances with three starts for Detroit from 2017-18. Jones has 11 receptions for 80 yards (7.3 avg.) and one touchdown in his career. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Dallas on May 6, 2016.

Stephens was signed by Miami off Seattle's practice squad on Dec. 7, 2019 and appeared in three games, making three solo tackles. He spent last offseason and training camp with Denver. Stephens originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on May 3, 2018.

Willis was promoted to Miami's active roster on Nov. 20, 2019 and played in two games, making two assisted tackles. He spent two stints on Miami's practice squad last year and was with Baltimore during the offseason and training camp. The University of Miami product originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Baltimore on May 3, 2019.