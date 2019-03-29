Dolphins Acquire Draft Pick From Cowboys In Trade For Robert Quinn

The deal gives the Dolphins a total of 10 draft picks for 2020, not counting compensatory picks they could get for net losses of unrestricted free agents this spring. The expectation is that the Dolphins could get as high as a third-round pick for the loss of tackle Ja’Wuan James to Denver and perhaps a mid-round pick for the loss of defensive end Cameron Wake to Tennessee.

As of today, the Dolphins have a pick in every round in 2020 along with additional picks in the fourth, sixth and seventh rounds.

The extra fourth-round selection came in the deal that sent quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans; the seventh-round pick was acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs in a trade Aug. 31 for safety Jordan Lucas.

With the likely compensatory picks, the Dolphins could find themselves with the most picks they’ve had in any draft since 1997 when they ended up with 14 selections. The draft class that year was headed by Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and included four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Sam Madison, future starting linebacker Derrick Rodgers and long-snapper Ed Perry, who would hold the job for eight seasons before being replaced by current Dolphins player John Denney in 2005.

The Dolphins have had between seven and nine picks each of the past seven years, including eight in 2018.

Quinn played one season for the Dolphins after coming over in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams last offseason and led the Dolphins with 6.5 sacks in 2018.

But the combination of Quinn being better suited to playing defensive end in a 4-3 system and his 2019 cap number of $12.9 million led the Dolphins to giving him permission to seek a trade. Before visiting the Cowboys this week, Quinn also visited the New Orleans Saints.