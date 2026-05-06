Fast Facts: DJ Campbell

The Dolphins selected Texas guard DJ Campbell in the sixth round (200th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. The second lineman selected by General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and company, Campbell shares similarities with first-round selection Kadyn Proctor. The Dolphins got bigger, deeper and more physical with this pair of dependable offensive linemen.

1. Iron man with rare build

Campbell earned the starting right guard job at Texas ahead of his sophomore season and never relinquished it. He concluded his career with 43 consecutive starts over three seasons, amassing 2,673 career snaps and earning 2025 All-SEC honors.

Campbell's 6-foot-3, 320-pound frame is a common build for an NFL guard, but his length measures in rarefied air. His 34¼-inch arm length is more than a full inch higher than the league mean (33.08 inches) and his 82⅛-inch wingspan is nearly three inches longer than the league mean (79.39 inches).

"Big, strong player on the inside," Senior Personal Executive Jon Robinson said. "He's got 34-plus-inch arms, plays square, moves people."

Those traits made Campbell the top-ranked interior offensive lineman out of high school in the 2022 recruiting class. He was the No. 3 overall recruit in Texas behind Cade Klubnik and Harold Perkins Jr., who were both drafted last month, and the No. 10 overall recruit in that 2022 class.

2. Tale of the tape

The "move people" portion of Robinson's scouting report on Campbell is the aspect of his game that jumps off the tape. He buries defenders whether he's pulling around the formation on the move, driving a 3-technique off the ball on a combination block, or finding work in pass protection.

Campbell's mass is proportionately stacked, allowing him to play with a low pad level while creating lateral displacement in the running game. If that's too much football jargon, simply put: He moves human beings with his blocking ability.

Texas averaged 4.9 yards per carry as a team in 2025, but the 5.6 yards per rush off the right guard (Campbell's position) was the most to any gap on the offensive line, per Pro Football Focus.

Also per PFF, Campbell was charged with 49 career quarterback pressures allowed on 1,481 pass-blocking reps. That's good for a pass-protection efficiency score of 97.9 – one pressure every 31 pass-blocking snaps.

3. Bright, vocal leader

The Athletic's Dane Brugler, in his draft guide 'The Beast,' provided insight into the makeup of Campbell.

Described as a bright, vocal leader behind the scenes at Texas, Campbell's head coach was impressed by his growth over his college career.

"That experience of starting every game for us the last three years and the leadership and steady improvement he made will really pay off at the next level," Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian said. "I think his best football is ahead and Miami got a talented, hard-working lineman with a bright future."