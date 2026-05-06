Fast Facts: Max Llewellyn

"Throughout college, I've added a couple other moves, but the spin move has been a constant for me," Lewellyn said. "That's just kind of been my bread and butter. I feel like I pair it really well with my speed rushes and power rushes. When tackles are starting to kind of sit down on stuff, I'll throw the spin move in there. Yeah, it's been working out for me."

2. By the numbers

The 27 pressures over the last two years via the spin leave 53 unaccounted meetings with the quarterback. Llewellyn picked up 45 pressures this season on 306 pass-rush reps, good for a 14.7% pressure rate. In 2024, he had 35 pressures on 203 snaps, a 17.2% pressure rate and a cumulative mark of 15.7 percent.

"He's a great kid, hard worker," Senior National Scout Ron Brockington said. "I didn't expect him to be there. Competitive, can apply pressure, good length – he's a taller player. Everything you want as a defensive end, especially this late in the process."

3. Head-down worker

Llewellyn played his entire five-year college career at the University of Iowa. He enjoyed a breakout campaign as a fifth-year senior, his first season as a starter. He opted to honor his commitment by staying at Iowa and working quietly while waiting his turn.

"It was a no-brainer just because I came in with my group of guys, my freshman year class and we all grew up together," Lewellyn said. "We had five years working toward a common goal. That feeling that I had last year, just going out there with my boys, like these are literally my best friends. We're going to war with guys, like it was the best year of my life. It was awesome. Just to showcase the skill, showcase the work we put in for four years and have that on display was amazing. There's no way I could have passed that up."