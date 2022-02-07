Five Facts: Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel

"Absolute best in the game," Juszczyk said on Twitter when McDaniel was promoted to Niners offensive coordinator. "Nobody gets more out of his players than McDaniel! Most creative run scheme out there!"

Tight end George Kittle once joked about asking for language in his contract that ensured McDaniel couldn't leave for another job.

Back to McDaniel's time in Washington, former wide receiver Pierre Garcon led the NFL in receptions under the watch of the new Dolphins head coach.

"He's very innovative. He can communicate," Garcon said. "Offense is obviously his thing. He creates high expectations for his players. He will put his players in the right position. I know he can communicate well so the players understand what he's asking them to do."

McDaniel had a lasting impact on another wide receiver, Andrew Hawkins, who played for McDaniel in 2014 with the Browns.