Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel By The Numbers

2 - Of the past six Super Bowls McDaniel has coached in – Super Bowl LI (with Atlanta) and Super Bowl LIV (with San Francisco).

3 - Different players rushed for 500+ yards during San Francisco's 2019 run to the Super Bowl, when McDaniel was the run game coordinator – Raheem Mostert (772), Matt Breida (623) and Tevin Coleman (544).

3 - Of the past six NFC Championship games McDaniel has coached in – 2016 with Atlanta, 2019 with San Francisco and 2021 with San Francisco.

4 - Different offensive players for San Francisco that were selected to the Pro Bowl following the 2021 season with McDaniel serving as offensive coordinator.

7 - Rank in total offense (375.7) for the 49ers in 2021, McDaniel's first season as offensive coordinator.

13 - Different NFL head coaches that McDaniel has worked for or with during his career – Dennis Green, Jim Haslett, Gary Kubiak, Matt LaFleur, Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Mike Pettine, Dan Quinn, Ray Rhodes, Robert Saleh, Kyle Shanahan, Mike Shanahan, Mike Sherman.

113 - Receptions by WR Pierre Garçon when McDaniel was his position coach in 2013. The mark led the NFL that season.

127.1 - Rushing yards per game averaged by the 49ers since McDaniel took over as run game coordinator in 2018. The mark ranks sixth in the NFL in that span.

144.1 - Rushing yards per game averaged by San Francisco in 2019, when they went 13-3 and won the NFC. The mark ranked second in the NFL in McDaniel's second season as run game coordinator.