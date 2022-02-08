Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel By The Numbers

Prior to signing with the Dolphins on February 7, 2022, Head Coach Mike McDaniel served as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. Before his four seasons with San Francisco, McDaniel had stops in Atlanta, Cleveland, Washington, Houston, and Denver.
Take a look at 10 stats from Coach McDaniel's career thus far:
2 - Of the past six Super Bowls McDaniel has coached in – Super Bowl LI (with Atlanta) and Super Bowl LIV (with San Francisco).
3 - Different players rushed for 500+ yards during San Francisco's 2019 run to the Super Bowl, when McDaniel was the run game coordinator – Raheem Mostert (772), Matt Breida (623) and Tevin Coleman (544).
3 - Of the past six NFC Championship games McDaniel has coached in – 2016 with Atlanta, 2019 with San Francisco and 2021 with San Francisco.
4 - Different offensive players for San Francisco that were selected to the Pro Bowl following the 2021 season with McDaniel serving as offensive coordinator.
7 - Rank in total offense (375.7) for the 49ers in 2021, McDaniel's first season as offensive coordinator.
13 - Different NFL head coaches that McDaniel has worked for or with during his career – Dennis Green, Jim Haslett, Gary Kubiak, Matt LaFleur, Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Mike Pettine, Dan Quinn, Ray Rhodes, Robert Saleh, Kyle Shanahan, Mike Shanahan, Mike Sherman.
113 - Receptions by WR Pierre Garçon when McDaniel was his position coach in 2013. The mark led the NFL that season.
127.1 - Rushing yards per game averaged by the 49ers since McDaniel took over as run game coordinator in 2018. The mark ranks sixth in the NFL in that span.
144.1 - Rushing yards per game averaged by San Francisco in 2019, when they went 13-3 and won the NFC. The mark ranked second in the NFL in McDaniel's second season as run game coordinator.
1,405 - Receiving yards by WR Deebo Samuel in McDaniel's first season as offensive coordinator in 2021, the most by a 49ers receiver since Terrell Owens in 2001.