Meet the 2022 Miami Dolphins Coaching Staff

Finally, McDaniel has emphasized the importance of relationships in his short tenure as head coach of the Dolphins. This was apparent in his opening press conference and early media rounds, and he has clearly valued the existing relationships between players and coaches in Miami. McDaniel kept the bulk of the defensive staff together – a group which helped produce one of the NFL's top defenses last season. He's also retained the special teams group and several coaches on offense, providing continuity for the players. And McDaniel did all of this while adding an exciting batch of new, experienced and talented faces to the staff.