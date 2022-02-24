Revamped coaching staff, promising young roster has fans and media fired up over the Dolphins

It goes back further. Christian Wilkins' 89 tackles in 2021 were the most by an interior defensive lineman since 2013 while his classmate, Andrew Van Ginkel, finished 18th in the NFL with 20 QB hits.

Perhaps a roster full of young, promising talent -- in addition to ultimate flexibility with the NFL's most-available cap space, and three first-round picks over the next two years -- was a key selling point in the process of attracting Mike McDaniel as the 14th Head Coach in franchise history.

According to Chris Grier, that's exactly what happened during Miami's coaching search.

"It was clear that there was excitement and even into the last two weeks," said Grier. "You guys would be surprised the people that were calling trying to get into this job."

McDaniel's first couple of weeks on the job have been met with near-unanimous praise, from the fans and media alike.

First, nothing harnesses more power than nostalgia. As if one dose wasn't enough with the hiring of former four-time All-Pro Sam Madison, McDaniel gave an entire generation of Fins fans enough reminiscence to last a lifetime by landing his teammate, Patrick Surtain.