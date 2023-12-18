Game Recap: Defense Secures 30-0 Shutout Win Over Jets as Mostert Breaks Multiple Franchise Records

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 224 yards and a touchdown while wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Raheem Mostert combined for three scores and the Dolphins defense posted its first shutout of the season in a dominant 30-0 win over the New York Jets Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
With the NFL's receiving yards leader wide receiver Tyreek Hill sidelined due to injury, Waddle rose to the occasion with eight receptions for 142 yards (17.8 avg.) and a touchdown as Tagovailoa completed 21 of his 24 passes (87.5 percent).
Mostert added two rushing touchdowns to set new franchise records for touchdowns scored in season (20) and rushing touchdowns in a season (18).
Linebacker Bradley Chubb tied his career high in tackles (7) and sacks (3.0) and set a new career-high with two forced fumbles to help the Dolphins secure their first shutout win since a 24-0 victory over the Jets on Oct. 18, 2020.
Miami's defense held the Jets to just 103 total yards, the second-fewest yards allowed by the Dolphins in franchise history, and did not allow a rushing first down for the first time since Sept. 30, 2012 against Arizona.
Just six days removed from his early-first-quarter pick-six against Tennessee, defensive tackle Zack Sieler made another big play on the Jets opening drive to get things started for Miami. On first-and-10 from the Jets 24-yard line, linebacker Bradley Chubb and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins strip-sacked quarterback Zach Wilson and Sieler recovered the ball at the four-yard line before getting tackled at the one-yard line.
On third-and-goal, Mostert took the handoff from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, cut to the outside and ran into the end zone untouched to break wide receiver Mark Clayton's 39-year record of 18 touchdowns scored in 1984, and running back Ricky Williams record of 16 rushing touchdowns set in 2002.
Several minutes later on fourth-and-four from their own 42-yard line, the Jets tried to fake a punt with a direct snap to safety Ashtyn Davis but he was stopped for a one-yard loss by Wilkins and fellow defensive tackle Raekwon Davis.
Miami turned the short field position into a 37-yard field goal from Jason Sanders to take a 10-0 lead with 13:56 to play in the second quarter.
Later in the period, Sieler sacked WIlson for a six-yard loss and forced the Jets to punt for the third straight possession.
On the Dolphins next play from scrimmage, Waddle got behind Jets cornerback D.J. Reed on a deep route and Tagovailoa place the ball perfectly in stride for a 60-yard touchdown pass to extend Miami's lead to 17-0 with 7:42 remaining in the half.
Another Jets punt led to an 11-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a Mostert rushing touchdown and a 24-0 Miami lead with just over a minute before the halftime break.
The Dolphins outgained the Jets 197-4 in the first half and tallied 5.0 sacks, which is tied for the franchise's most in the first half of a game since at least 1991.
New York did not enter the red zone in the game and moved the ball into Dolphins territory on just two of their 10 possessions.
Sanders added two field goals in the second half to finish off the 30-0 win.
Safety Brandon Jones tallied five tackles and two interceptions and six Dolphins defenders recorded at least a half-sack.
Miami held the Jets to 23 rushing yards - the lowest rushing output in any game by an NFL team this season - after allowing just 29 rushing yards in the team's first meeting in Week 12.
The Dolphins return to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24 to take on the Dallas Cowboys (10-4). Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.