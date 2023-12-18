Game Recap: Defense Secures 30-0 Shutout Win Over Jets as Mostert Breaks Multiple Franchise Records

Another Jets punt led to an 11-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a Mostert rushing touchdown and a 24-0 Miami lead with just over a minute before the halftime break.

The Dolphins outgained the Jets 197-4 in the first half and tallied 5.0 sacks, which is tied for the franchise's most in the first half of a game since at least 1991.

New York did not enter the red zone in the game and moved the ball into Dolphins territory on just two of their 10 possessions.

Sanders added two field goals in the second half to finish off the 30-0 win.

Safety Brandon Jones tallied five tackles and two interceptions and six Dolphins defenders recorded at least a half-sack.

Miami held the Jets to 23 rushing yards - the lowest rushing output in any game by an NFL team this season - after allowing just 29 rushing yards in the team's first meeting in Week 12.