Game Recap: Dolphins Can't Close Out Titans, Fall 28-27 at Home

In the second quarter, Titans running back Derrick Henry capped off a 14-play, 86-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run out of the Wildcat formation to tie the game at 7-7 with 6:53 left in the half.

Each team then had field goal opportunities later in the period. Miami's 44-yard attempt was blocked and Tennessee's kick went through the uprights from 28 yards away to give the Titans a 10-7 lead entering halftime.

Coming out of the locker room, it was wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. that helped get the offense started on the first possession of the second half. First, he out-jumped a Titans defender for a 22-yard gain on third-and-two. He caught an eight-yard pass on the next play and later drew a 17-yard pass interference penalty to move the ball to the Titans 10-yard line.

But on third-and-two from the two-yard line, Wilson's fourth target of the drive fell incomplete. Kicker Jason Sanders converted his 20-yard field goal to tie the game at 10-10 with 9:35 to play in the third quarter.

The Titans answered with a 12-play, 60-yard drive and regained a three-point lead on a 23-yard field goal from Nick Folk.