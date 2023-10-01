Game Recap: Dolphins Fall Short in Buffalo, 48-20

The score was 14-14 with 12:47 to play after four possessions. Allen was 8-of-8 for 80 yards and Tagovailoa was 9-of-10 for 126 yards.

That's when Buffalo took control.

After amassing 142 yards on two touchdown drives to open the game, the Dolphins offense managed just 35 yards and zero first downs the rest of the half. The Bills, meanwhile, scored two more touchdowns and added a field goal to take a 31-14 lead into the break.