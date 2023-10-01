Game Recap: Dolphins Fall Short in Buffalo, 48-20

The Miami Dolphins scored touchdowns on their first two possessions but could not keep up with a high-powered Buffalo Bills offense, falling on the road 48-20 Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 282 yards and one touchdown and rookie running back De’Von Achane added 101 yards on eight carries (12.6 avg.) and two touchdowns in Miami's (3-1) first loss of the season.
Both teams scored on their first possession as the Bills drove 75 yards in eight plays and the Dolphins traveled 77 yards in seven plays. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen found wide receiver Gabe Davis for six points while Achane found the end zone from three yards out.
Bills running back James Cook and Achane then exchanged rushing touchdowns as both teams' showed their quality on offense.
The score was 14-14 with 12:47 to play after four possessions. Allen was 8-of-8 for 80 yards and Tagovailoa was 9-of-10 for 126 yards.
That's when Buffalo took control.
After amassing 142 yards on two touchdown drives to open the game, the Dolphins offense managed just 35 yards and zero first downs the rest of the half. The Bills, meanwhile, scored two more touchdowns and added a field goal to take a 31-14 lead into the break.
Miami opened the second half with an 11-play, 75-yard drive.as Tagovailoa found wide receiver Braxton Berrios in the back of the endzone for his first touchdown as a Dolphin. But that would be the team's final score of the day.
Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass responded with a 33-yard field goal and an interception by safety Micah Hyde led to a touchdown pass from Allen to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, giving Buffalo a 41-20 lead with three minutes to play in the third quarter. Allen added a 11-yard touchdown run at the beginning of the fourth quarter to put any chances of a Dolphins comeback to rest.
Allen finished with 320 passing yards and four touchdowns while Diggs led all receivers with 120 yards and three touchdowns.
Tyreek Hill led Miami with 58 yards on three catches.
The Dolphins return to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 8 to take on the New York Giants (1-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on FOX.