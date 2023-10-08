Game Recap: Dolphins Improve to 4-1 With 31-16 Victory Over Giants

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns, wide receiver Tyreek Hill finished with 181 receiving yards and a touchdown and the Miami Dolphins improved to 4-1 for the first time since 2003 with a 31-16 victory over the New York Giants Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

Hill's 181 yards came on eight receptions (22.6 avg.), while running back De’Von Achane finished with 11 carries for 151 yards (13.7 avg.) and a score.

The Dolphins almost doubled New York's offensive output (524-268) and averaged 9.7 yards per play to the Giants' 3.9.

Miami started with a touchdown on its opening drive for the third consecutive game. Three of the team's first four plays from scrimmage - a run by Achane and passes to wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson Jr. - went for at least 20 yards.

On the eighth play of the drive, Tagovailoa found Waddle in the back of the end zone for his first touchdown reception of the season to put Miami up 7-0 in the first quarter.

The defense then forced a punt and Tagovailoa had the ball again looking for another score.

Right away, the fourth-year quarterback found Hill across the middle of the field for 18 yards. Achane then bolted through a hole and down the sideline for a 76-yard touchdown run.

It gave Miami a 14-0 lead and Achane his seventh touchdown of the season in just his fourth career game.

That two-touchdown lead was short-lived, however, as the Giants responded with a 55-yard field goal by kicker Graham Gano.

On the Dolphins next drive, Tagovailoa found Hill for a 64-yard gain but the possession stalled at the New York four-yard line. On third down, Tagovailoa's pass was tipped, intercepted by Giants safety Jason Pinnock and returned 102 yards for a touchdown.

A 40-yard field goal from Jason Sanders gave Miami a 17-10 lead heading into halftime.

The Dolphins started the second half like they did the first, with big plays and seven points.

It took just 54 seconds before Tagovailoa connected with Hill for a 69-yard touchdown pass to put Miami back up two scores, 24-10.

Later in the third quarter, the Giants had another interception but Miami's defense stood strong and forced a 37-yard field goal from Gano to keep a two-score lead at 24-13 with 4:30 to play in the frame.

After a deep pass play to open the second-half scoring, the Dolphins leaned on the run game to finish off the third quarter. Seven of the offense's eight plays in the possession were runs, with the last, a two-yard run for Raheem Mostert, going for a touchdown.

The Dolphins entered the fourth quarter with 501 yards of total offense and a 31-13 lead.

Gano knocked in a 51-yard field goal with just under nine minutes to play but the Dolphins defense would not let them get any closer.

In addition to giving up just three field goals and zero offensive touchdowns, Miami's defense held the Giants to just 85 rushing yards on 29 carries (2.9 avg.).

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler led the team with 2.0 sacks while linebacker Jerome Baker added 1.5 sacks. Four other players added at least half a sack. Miami's seven sacks were the team's most in a game since Dec. 27, 2021 at New Orleans.

Giants quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor combined for just 23 completions and 205 yards and did not log a pass completion of more than 21 yards.

Tagovailoa, meanwhile, tallied his 10th career 300-yard passing game in the win.