Game Recap: Dolphins Improve to 9-3 with Dominant 45-15 Victory over Commanders

Washington answered Achane's touchdown with a nine-play scoring drive of their own that was jump-started by a 32-yard completion from Howell to running back Antonio Gibson. Then on fourth-and-3 from the Miami 13-yard line, Howell escaped a near-sack by linebacker Bradley Chubb and scrambled around multiple Dolphins defenders for his second rushing score of the game. His two-point pass to tight end Logan Thomas made it a 38-15 game with 4:31 left in the third quarter.

The Dolphins capped off an explosive day of offense with a 13-play drive that chewed up 7:50 of fourth-quarter clock. After 11 consecutive runs and a toss to wide receiver River Cracraft, Achane scored his second touchdown of the day on a fourth-and-2 run from the Washington two-yard line to complete the 45-15 win.