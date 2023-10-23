Game Recap: Miami Falls 31-17 at Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football 

The tie was short-lived, however, as the Eagles came back with an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive and retook the lead as Hurts found wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 14-yard touchdown pass.

The Dolphins had the ball in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie the game again, but Eagles cornerback Darius Slay cut in front of a deep pass from Tagovailoa to stall the drive.

The Eagles then marched 83 yards down the field - aided by two quarterback sneaks on fourth-and-one - in 6:35 of game time and stretched the lead to 31-17 with 4:46 remaining on a three-yard run from running back Kenneth Gainwell.

Hurts threw for 279 yards and recorded three total touchdowns while Brown finished with a game-high 137 receiving yards.

Baker led all players with 11 tackles and added a tackle for loss and one pass defensed to go along with his interception. Chubb finished with seven tackles, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble.