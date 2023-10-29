Game Recap: Tagovailoa Throws For 324 Yards and Three Touchdowns, Ramsey Records Interception in 31-17 Victory Over New England

Jason Sanders then knocked in a 30-yard field to give Miami a 17-7 lead heading into halftime.

That two-score cushion was wiped away quickly, though, as the Dolphins fumbled a handoff on the first play of the second half and Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings fell on the loose ball at the Miami 19-yard line.

Facing a short field, the Dolphins defense rose to the challenge and forced a 38-yard field goal to keep a 17-10 advantage.

The Dolphins offense responded in a big way on their next drive as Tagovailoa found Hill for a 22-yard gain. He then completed passes to Waddle (23 yards) and wide receiver Chase Claypool (15 yards). A seven-yard completion to tight end Durham Smythe put the ball at the one-yard line and set up Raheem Mostert for his 10th rushing score of the season to give Miami a 24-10 lead with 7:38 to play in the third quarter.

After two more punts, the Patriots offense broke through on fourth-and-three from the three-yard line as Jones found wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for a touchdown to bring New England back within seven, 24-17, with 8:30 to play in the game.

Tagovailoa answered that 81-yard drive with a 10-play 75-yard possession to give Miami a 31-17 lead with 2:49 left on the clock.