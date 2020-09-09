Miami Dolphins Announce Gameday Theater At Hard Rock Stadium And Virtual Membership Pass Presented By Bud Light

Seating options for the Gameday Theater will include bean bag loungers and private cabana shells with up to four guests, living room boxes with up to eight guests, a south lawn sports bar with a table and lounge pods and a gameday café dining area. Mobile food and beverage ordering will also be available with delivery right to guests' seats. Dolphins season ticket members will have access to exclusive discounts and benefits at the theater. A designated entrance for theater guests will open two hours before kickoff and dedicated parking for both early and late arrival will be available.

Additionally, the Virtual Membership Pass benefits will continue year-round and include player and alumni appearances, discounts and promotions, special events and additional perks. Virtual Membership Pass cards will be available and can be placed in an Apple or Google wallet.