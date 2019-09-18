Miami Dolphins in Collaboration with Ashley HomeStore Delivers Beds to South Florida Families

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Miami Dolphins players Charles Harris, Raekwon McMillan and Christian Wilkins in collaboration with Ashley HomeStore participated in a #DolphinsHuddleFor100 project in which they delivered and assembled beds for two families in need in Homestead, FL, on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

“It is definitely a humbling experience when you can get in the community and do something for other people. It’s always special to see the reaction of these kids, see their faces and how excited they are to get their new beds,” Wilkins said. “When you’re in the position and have good influence and the impact that we do, it’s always important to be a positive role model. I’m happy that we could be here. The Dolphins do a great job of creating community service opportunities for us on our day off every Tuesday to really get us out there in the community and this is something they are doing with Ashley HomeStore to where we can give back.”

“The Miami Dolphins and Ashley HomeStore brought me and my kids some beds for them to sleep in. We just left the shelter and moved into our own place and needed furniture so it means everything. It was a wonderful experience and I really appreciate it,” Roshonera Allen said.

This initiative is a follow up to the third annual Ashley HomeStore Hope to Dream Sleepover in June hosted by the Miami Dolphins in which the team surprised 100 underprivileged children with the gift of comfortable sleep for years to come. Each of the children enjoyed a sleepover party at the Baptist Health Training Facility, where they received their very own twin-size bed and bedding from Ashley HomeStore complete with a Miami Dolphins comforter.

“We are so proud to partner with the Dolphins to make so many kids happy,” Ashley HomeStore President of the Southeast and Southwest Florida Licensee Andrew Koenig said. “The kids had an exciting opportunity to meet Dolphin players in their own homes, and they received new beds that should make a lasting difference in their quality of sleep.”

Ashley HomeStore, the largest furniture retailer in the U.S., dedicates a portion of proceeds from every mattress sale at participating locations to its nationwide Hope to Dream program, which has donated 80,000 new beds and bedding to children in need since 2010. All Ashley HomeStore locations in Miami-Dade through Indian River counties in South Florida are active year-round in the Hope to Dream charity’s donation program. Helping Ashley Homestore bring this year’s Hope to Dream Sleepover to fruition were Bedgear, Mantua and Tempur-Sealy.

This event is part of an ongoing series of the #DolphinsHuddlefor100 service projects as part of the NFL’s 100th celebration. The NFL has invited fans, players, clubs and employees to join Huddle for 100, an effort to inspire 1 million people to volunteer 100 minutes of their time to make meaningful contributions to their communities. These activities are in connection with the